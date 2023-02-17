Tech-centric company, CapitalSavvy passes out 20 blockchain trainees

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Leading tech-centric finance company, CapitalSavvy yesterday passed out a group of 20 trainees who completed a course in Blockchain technology.

The 20 made the pioneering cohort of the Blockchain Innovation Program that was launched in the last quarter of last year.

CapitalSavvy partnered with international industry players including the BSV Blockchain Association and London Block Dojo to introduce the program.

Through the 10 weeks of training, the first cohort was taken through a robust curriculum on the fundamentals needed to build scalable projects and enterprises on the BSV Blockchain.

The course also tackled soft skills such as wellness, strategy, project management, communication skills, to mention but a few.

Reginald Tumusiime, the Founder and CEO of CapitalSavvy, said the Blockchain Innovation Program was also greatly supported by local partners including the Blockchain Association of Uganda, The Innovation Village and Refactory.

Tumusiime said, at the end of the program, the trainees took part in a hackathon where a one Bronson Bakunga presented the winning innovation.

Bronson won a cash prize of USD5’000 from the firm and will have an opportunity to be mentored by several entrepreneurs within the BSV Blockchain Association networks and the London Dojo to further his idea.

Although none of the 20 trainees qualified to be part of the 6th Cohort of the London Block Dojo due to tight competition from entrepreneurs in other countries, Tumusiime said the group still has opportunity to rub shoulders with the key players as well as access to funding opportunities within the BSV Blockchain ecosystem.

Awel Uwihanganye, the founder of Leo Africa Institute and the Board Chairman at CapitalSavvy, urged the graduates to use their acquired skills in Blockchain to come up with solutions for their communities.