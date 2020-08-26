Teargas rocks Mbale high court ahead of Kyagulanyi’s case

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Tension is high at Mbale High Court ahead of the hearing of a suit filed by the National Unit Platform party President, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine against key security officials in Mbale district for blocking his radio talk show.

This morning, Police used teargas to disperse People Power activists who had flocked Mbale High court premises to hear the cross examination of the security officials.

The respondents to the suit are the Inspector General of Police, Attorney general, Mbale Resident District Commissioner, Sulaiman Ogajjo Barasa, Mbale District Police Commander, Fred Ahimbisibwe and District Internal Security Officer-DISO, George Mwondah and Elgon Region Police Commander, Wesely Nganizi among others.

Last week, Mbale Grade One Magistrate, Andrew Katumbuki summoned the accused to appear for cross examination after Kyagulanyi’s lawyer Medard Lubega Ssegona told court that the respondents had served them late with their defense. He asked court to summon the officials to allow them to cross examine them on key issues on their suit.

Kyagulanyi ran to court after the security officials blocked his radio talk show on the Mbale City based BCU FM, three weeks ago. Through his Lawyers of Wameli & Co. Advocates, Kyagulanyi contends that the actions of the respondents, their agents and those who acted under them are not acceptable or demonstrably justifiable in a free and democratic society.

URN