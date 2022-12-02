Taxi drone operators plying Entebbe Expressway regularize status

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi operators plying the Entebbe Expressway have regularized their status and formed an association to improve their services and handle common challenges.

The operators who use omnibuses popularly known as drones, met the Works and Transport State Minister, Fred Byamukama on Wednesday.

Peter Kaggwa, the chairperson of the Fly-Express Travellers Association told the minister that they had fulfilled all the government requirements including branding their vehicles, paying the requisite PSV license, and ensuring they have qualified drivers.

Byamukama told the group that the government had no problem with anybody doing business as long as they respected the law.

He said operating taxi services with unlabeled vans posed a security risk as criminals at times use drones to kidnap, rape, and kill people along the Entebbe Expressway.

The development follows a crackdown against the operators following complaints by the regular taxi operators early this month.

The taxi drone operators often loaded passengers from anywhere and could not be reined in, owing to the fact that many of their adversaries took the vehicles to belong to security agencies.

Drones have since 2020 been famous for security operations. They are used by plain-clothed security operatives to pick their targets in any manner and at any time.

The operators have gotten endeared by passengers because of the smartness and good mechanical condition of their vehicles.

****

URN