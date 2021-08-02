Taxi, bus operators enforce Covid-19 guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi and bus operators in Kampala have heightened enforcement of the standard operating procedures as they resume operations after 42 days of lockdown.

On Friday, President Yoweri Museveni announced that taxis and buses would resume operations today but under strict observance of SOPs. They are required to have hand washing facilities at all entrances, all operators and passengers wear masks at all times and all taxis have sanitizers.

URN visited several parks that include the New taxi park, Usafi, Namayiba and Kisenyi parks and observed that there is strict enforcement of the SOPs among operators.

Hand washing facilities have been placed at most entrances and there are people enforcing hand washing and wearing of masks.

At Namayiba bus park, there are temperature guns at entrances and people were being checked before entering the park. Some bus companies like Y.Y Coaches also have their temperature guns which they are using to measure passengers before boarding their buses.

Muhamud Muwayira, a driver at the Luweero stage in Namayiba taxi park says that a team comprising of drivers is ensuring that no person accesses the park without a face mask and washing or sanitizing their hands.

Muwayira says they are also encouraging passengers to keep their masks on and taxi operators to have sanitisers.

John Musinguzi who was found at Nabayiba taxi park travelling to Arua says that he is happy that the operators are enforcing the SOPs. He says that the set SOPs give him a sense of assurance that he is travelling in a safe environment. However, he hopes that compliance will not stop.

Ismail Nkajja, the Defence Secretary of Usafi taxi park says that the management of the park has set up a Covid-19 task force on different stages to enforce the SOPs. He says that bus and taxi operators who refuse to adhere to the SOPs will be reprimanded.

URN