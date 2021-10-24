Tanzania police, Interpol conduct joint crackdown in southern Africa

Dar, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzanian police force said Saturday drugs, firearms, minerals, stolen cars, game meat and timber were among items seized in a joint crackdown with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) conducted simultaneously in six southern African countries.

The Tanzania police force said in a statement that 53 suspects were detained in the crackdown that was conducted on Sept. 23-24, which also involved the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization.

The statement, signed by the Tanzania police force spokesperson David Misime, said the crackdown was conducted in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. And seized contraband included 23 kilograms of zebra meat, three teeth of hippopotamus, 14 logs and 20 tonnes of quartz minerals.

The statement said 1,230 cars were identified to have been stolen, adding that other seized items were 125.4 kilograms of cannabis, one pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition and 6,312 spent bullets.

About 89 illegal immigrants from Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and Zambia were detained during the swoop, said the statement.