Tanzania assures safety of tourists

DAR ES SALAAM | Xinhua | Tanzania’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has reassured the public and international visitors that peace and stability have been fully restored in the country following post-election protests reported between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday night that social and economic activities across the country are continuing without disruption after authorities successfully brought the situation under control.

It added that Tanzania, as a member of the United Nations tourism agency, continues to uphold international guidelines that ensure the safety of travelers and tourists visiting the country.

All entry and exit points, including airports, border crossings, seaports and railway stations, are operating normally, with tourism activities and hospitality services fully available nationwide, according to the statement.

It emphasized that Tanzania remains a safe and stable destination with a conducive environment for travel, business investment and tourism.

Starting on polling day, Oct. 29, protests by young Tanzanians demanding electoral reforms and the release of jailed opposition leaders turned violent, leading to casualties and property damage following clashes with police in Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Songwe and Arusha regions.

Incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner of the election on Saturday, securing 97.66 percent of the vote. ■