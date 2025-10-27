Tanqueray’s  ShowTime toasts to Ugandan mastery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over the weekend, Tanqueray hosted the inaugural ShowTime culinary and lifestyle experience at the Zara Gardens Hotel in Muyenga on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The exclusive, multifaceted experience offered guests an immersive journey through taste, sound and design, setting a new benchmark for premium lifestyle experiences in the city.

The indulgence began right on arrival, with guests being handed a special Tanqueray welcome cocktail, setting a tone for the day’s refined refreshments. In true Showtime fashion, the guests had their red carpet moments and an interactive photobooth, all leading to the 360 Zara rooftop oasis.

Against a backdrop of panoramic views of the Kampala Hills, an all-you-can-eat culinary spread celebrated the rich, diverse flavors of Uganda, inviting guests on a gastronomic tour.

Guests also got to channel their inner bartenders at the DIY mixology station, trying their hand at crafting their own cocktails under the expert guidance of resident mixologists. This hands-on segment highlighted the versatility of Tanqueray, inspiring new ways to enjoy the premium spirit.

Nancy Nansikombi, Brand Manager of Tanqueray East Africa, emphasized the brand’s vision stating that, “ The new Tanqueray platform is set to toast to culture, different cuisines, and conscious creativity. We are glad to offer this as an environment where guests can taste, create and appreciate the finer things as we celebrate the elevated Ugandan lifestyle.”

Beyond the food and drink, Tanqueray ensured every detail of the event spoke to both luxury and conscious living. Along one wing of the rooftop, an eye-catching display was dedicated to sustainable decor from one of this edition’s partners, known as Good Glass. This featured the beautiful shimmer of recycled glass ornaments and blown glass souvenirs that guests could take home to celebrate this edition’s theme of Made in Uganda. Scented candles in upcycled holders also infused a gentle aromatic layer with soft vanilla notes into the air.

As the day progressed, the mood shifted to high fashion. Models from Bold in Africa showcased a collection of signature looks, utilizing the walkways between the tables as their runway to give guests an intimate, close-up view of the designs.

The musical ambiance evolved throughout the day as the Ssese Nation DJs set a sophisticated tone with mood music that perfectly accompanied the bites, fashion show and cocktails finishing with upbeat Ugandan hits that had guests on their feet.

The inaugural ShowTime experience cemented Tanqueray’s role as a cultural curator, successfully blending the art of fine dining, artisanal craft and contemporary style. By championing sustainability and local talent, Tanqueray has set a new benchmark for premium lifestyle events in Kampala, promising many more sensational ShowTime moments to come.