Tanqueray’s Showtime debuts Nende limited edition Discreet purse

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second edition of Tanqueray’s Showtime lifestyle experience served up a new flavor of luxury for fashionistas in Kampala. Under the golden December sun at Zara Garden Hotel, Tanqueray raised the bar and unveiled the Nende Tanqueray-inspired limited-edition purse as part of the Discreet Leather holiday collection.

Crafted by celebrated fashion house Discreet Leather, the exclusive ultra-limited edition style piece is a definitive collector’s item, capturing the classic and timeless elegance of the two brands into one fashionable piece sized to carry daily essentials.

Nende is a Ugandan leather purse inspired by the iconic Tanqueray green hue, accented with a short leather handle fastened with sturdy golden clasps, and firmed up with a kiss lock frame that gives it a high-end finish. The pièce de résistance is a bejeweled golden sculptural tribute that captures the signature Tanqueray “T” in gold and a symbol of discerning taste and the centerpiece of Tanqueray’s Showtime curation.

As models glided through the evening, the purse was presented in different style combos from the design partners present as a highlight against the flowing pastels of Miss Shee’s Festive collection and the upcycled ornamental brilliance of Good Glass. It represented a shared commitment to mastery, proving that luxury and refinement are being passionately defined and crafted right here in Kampala.

Nancy Nansikombi, the Brand Manager for Tanqueray, captured the event’s essence saying,

“Showtime is our invitation to Kampala to experience life at its most elevated. This edition has been about crafting a holistic experience where the bold taste of Tanqueray meets the bold vision of our local artisans. By launching a true collector’s item with Discreet UG, we are setting a new standard for local luxury and creating a tangible piece of the Tanqueray lifestyle for you to own and cherish.”

The scene itself was a masterclass in elevated living. Kampala’s most stylish arrived in a symphony of blush, lavender and mint like a living pastel dream. While guests savored a sumptuous spread featuring fall-off-the-bone meats, gourmet sliders, and other grilled delights paired with the masterfully made Tanqueray cocktails in anticipation of the ahead of the late evening reveal.

This launch positions the partnership firmly within the global landscape of spirit-brand collaborations, where the product is both a celebration of craft and a coveted collector’s item.

With the unveiling of this legacy piece, Tanqueray’s Showtime experience curated a moment where every sip was complex, every flavour savoured along with the first look and feel of a limited-edition treasure that allows one to carry the bold, refined spirit of Tanqueray long after leaving the venue. As guests eventually departed, they left with memories and that feeling that life’s most beautiful moments are ours to design, dress for, and toast to.

Here’s to the masters. The makers. The style. Here’s to Showtime.