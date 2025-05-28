Tanqueray to host culinary trip to Italy at Limoncello Italian Brunch

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Brunch is an experience and Tanqueray is taking all gin lovers for a wholesome culinary excursion this Sunday at the Limoncello Italian Brunch.

Set to take place at Mediterraneo Villa in Kololo, this edition promises a taste of the classic Italian dishes infused with fresh herbs and spices, smoked meat varieties and more delicacies watered down with signature bottomless Tanqueray cocktails, made to perfection.

The brunch will kick off at midday to 5:00pm but that’s not all, an evening afterparty hosted by Sheilah Gashumba has been organised, featuring special performance from Germany based DJ, Sydi Gonzales and more at the Mediterraneo rooftop.

“Tanqueray gin is synonymous with elevated social experiences and the Limoncello Italian Brunch is the ideal platform to immerse all gin enthusiasts in the ultimate bottomless cocktail experience in a stylish and remarkable way”, said Tanqueray Brand Manager, Nancy Nansikombi.

Abinash Kunjapann, the brunch organiser noted that this edition promises a delightful Italian food fest complimented with crisp Tanqueray bottomless cocktails and surprise entertainment.

Meditarraneo Restaurant & Villa is an Italian dinning destination that offers exceptional Italian- Mediterranean culinary experience perfected by some of the best chefs around town.

The experience will altogether cost UGX 350K for standard, 3M for a table of 4 and premium table of 8 at 4M. The afterparty will cost UGX 100k and a table at 2M minimum spend.