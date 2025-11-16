Tanqueray brings sustainable vision to life at King Charles’ climate-focused birthday celebration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a celebration that mirrored King Charles III’s lifelong dedication to environmental stewardship, Tanqueray helped bring a theme of sustainability to life at the King’s 77th birthday reception last Thursday.

The event, hosted by the British High Commissioner, Lisa Chesney MBE, was a tribute to nature and shared climate action, reflecting the deep and evolving partnership between the UK and Uganda. Uganda’s deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, was in attendance, together with Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Uganda’s pioneering wildlife veterinarian, renowned for her “One Health” approach, linking human, animal, and environmental health to conserve endangered mountain gorillas and their habitats through her organization, Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH).

The evening was themed around climate and nature, highlighting the UK’s strong partnership with Uganda in climate action, environmental protection, and green growth. In this context, Tanqueray made sustainability tangible through its partner, Good Glass, a local creative company that upcycles empty Tanqueray bottles into household items like wine glasses, candle holders, jewellery, and decorative lamps. It was a moment where guests could physically see and touch the idea of a circular economy.

Speaking at the event, Nancy Nansikombi, the brand manager for Tanqueray, highlighted what it meant for the brand to be part of the celebration. “We are glad to be here for this premium experience that is not only celebratory but also conscious, aligning our brand with the values of the Crown and the future of our planet. Our ongoing partnership with Good Glass, who are exhibiting here, is a simple and tangible way to show how we can enjoy luxury and still bep mindful of our carbon footprint.”

The climate theme was further brought to life through a stunning exhibition featuring the Natural History Museum’s 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition photos, displayed alongside striking wildlife photography from Ugandan photographers. Guests were also invited to engage directly with the evening’s mission by signing a “Commitment Tree”, pledging their support for the protection of nature.

Throughout the garden, multiple Tanqueray cocktail bars served a botanical feast for the senses. The easy-to-make cocktails, with names and presentations directly inspired by the natural world, were as eye-catching as they were delicious, with guests savouring the ‘Evergreen’, the ‘Regal Ember’, the floral ‘Bloom Tide’, and the ‘Skyward’ along with the bites for the evening.

As guests toasted to the King’s Birthday, these touches made the brand’s environmental efforts clear and tangible, showing that sustainability doesn’t have to be complicated when it can be practical, creative, and even enjoyable.

The event brought together business leaders, Government of Uganda ministers, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society, and friends of the UK in a celebration of the British and Ugandan connections. In a setting that commemorated a King whose passions it proudly shares, Tanqueray showed up as a brand seamlessly blending its regal heritage as a Royal Warrant Holder with a progressive, sustainable vision for the future.