Table tennis prodigy Ssebatindira eyes ITTF World Hopes Challenge

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s table tennis prodigy Joseph Ssebatindira expressed confidence ahead of his participation in the ITTF World Hopes Week and Challenge in Sheffield, England.

Currently ranked world No. 1 in the under-11 category, Ssebatindira told Xinhua on Sunday before his departure that he is determined to maintain high standards at the international event.

“The training camp and Challenge in England will give me yet another opportunity to improve my game. I look forward to putting up my best show as I represent my country Uganda,” said Ssebatindira.

Ssebatindira and teammate Patience Anyango will represent Uganda at the event, scheduled for Oct. 13-19 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The ITTF World Hopes Week and Challenge is a global talent development program for under-12 players, bringing together around 40 athletes and 40 coaches from across the world for a week of intensive technical and skills training.

The camp will conclude with a two-day competition featuring top young players from five continents, all of whom earned their places through a rigorous qualification process.

The Ugandan duo secured their spots after winning gold medals at the Africa Hopes Week and Challenge held in Nigeria in July.

Team coach Alvin Katumba told Xinhua that the event marks an important step in the players’ development.

“We are very excited to have the two players take part in a training camp that will bring together top coaches and young talents from across the world. This is a good platform for our young players to gain more exposure,” Katumba said. ■