Sweden contributes $2 million to UNICEF for Sudan Ebola response in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government of Sweden has announced a $2 million contribution to UNICEF to bolster efforts in tackling the ongoing Sudan Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Uganda. This funding will support the Government of Uganda’s national response plan over the next five months, with a particular focus on Kampala, its five political divisions, and the districts of Mbale and Jinja.

The new funding will be directed towards key areas including risk communication, community engagement, infection prevention and control, and essential services such as water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), nutrition, mental health, and psychosocial support. With this contribution, UNICEF, in collaboration with Uganda’s Ministry of Health and other partners, will strengthen coordination efforts at both national and local levels to curb the spread of EVD.

A central part of the response will be intensified risk communication and community engagement activities. UNICEF will work with the Government and partners to ensure communities are informed about Ebola prevention measures, can recognize symptoms, and know how to seek early care or report suspected cases. This proactive approach is vital in preventing the spread of the virus. An estimated 8.1 million people will benefit from these interventions, both directly and indirectly.

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Mr. Benjamin Dousa, unveiled the new funding during a visit to Kawempe National Referral Hospital in Kampala. The hospital is one of the key locations where UNICEF is supporting maternal and newborn care with Swedish funding.

“Sweden has supported previous Ebola responses in Uganda, and we are proud to partner with UNICEF once again to provide crucial support for the ongoing outbreak,” Minister Dousa said. “This contribution will strengthen Uganda’s efforts at the national, subnational, and community levels, ensuring timely prevention and response to the outbreak.”

Dr. Robin Nandy, UNICEF Representative to Uganda, expressed gratitude to the Swedish Government for its continued support. He highlighted the importance of Sweden’s funding in strengthening Uganda’s health systems and emergency response capacity, citing past collaborations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mass vaccination efforts and the reopening of schools.

“Sweden’s contribution will significantly enhance our support to Uganda’s response plan,” Dr. Nandy said. “We are confident that a sustained, integrated approach will help contain the outbreak and save lives, particularly those of children and women.”

UNICEF’s ongoing support for Uganda’s Sudan EVD response plan includes establishing emergency treatment and isolation units at Mulago National Referral Hospital and Mbale City, providing food and milk for affected children at Mulago’s emergency treatment unit, and supporting risk communication and community engagement activities.

They are also assisting with the vaccination rollout and distribution of lifesaving supplies, co-chairing the Ministry of Health’s Risk Communication and Social Mobilization pillar, as well as the Continuity of Essential Health Services pillar, and providing support for 15 locum staff at Mulago to ensure continued healthcare delivery.

Additionally, UNICEF is distributing handwashing units and soap in Ebola treatment units, rehabilitating the water supply system at Mbale Ebola Isolation Centre, and offering mental health and psychosocial support for children in isolation while supporting their reintegration into communities. Through this support, UNICEF and its partners are working to limit the spread of Sudan Ebola and protect the health and well-being of Uganda’s most vulnerable populations.

