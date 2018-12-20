Suspension of Radio presenters, morning talk shows irks listeners top story

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The decision by Uganda Communications Commission-UCC to suspend popular morning radio presenters and shows on Radio Unity and Q FM in Lira town hasn’t gone down well with listeners.

UCC suspended the presenters and programs on both stations in a communication issued on Tuesday morning following two weeks of investigations into the content of their shows. The affected programs run between 7am to 9am each week day.

At Radio Unity, the Commission suspended five presenters including the proprietor, Jimmy Ohuru Luis Onapa, Rolex Akena Ogwal and Billie Otto, all moderators of the popular Yab-Wangi show. The show usual features discussions on social, political and economic issues.

The regulator also suspended Charles Ocen, the evening presenter and Walter Ojok, who conducted the live broadcast of the recent protests that landed Radio Unit in trouble. The Commission also suspended the Yite-Twolo morning show on QFM and its moderators, James Omara Elem, and Ivan Ojok McDonald. It also fined the station Shillings 10M.

John Baptist Okello, the acting Chairperson Lango Radio Owners and Manager’s Association has condemned the suspension of presenters and morning shows, saying they will continue engaging the regulator to reconsider the decision.

Sam Atul, the Manager Unity FM, says they are still engaging the Commission on connection to the suspension of the morning show. Atul says they are seeking an explanation from UCC why the Yab Wangi program was suspended.

According to Atul, Yab Wangi is one of the programs that define the vision of Radio Unity, saying it will be difficult to reinvent and redesign their mission.

Kenneth Okello, the proprietor QFM, says they are still negotiating with the Commission to review its decision. Margaret Okello, a resident of Ojwina Division is saddened by the suspension of the presenters and morning programs.

According to Okello, the morning programs have been providing a platform to listeners to discuss issues affecting the development of the region and shap leadership. Francis Ogema Awany, a resident of Lira town describes the decision of UCC as suppression of freedom of expression.

Ogema urges government to respect freedom of speech and expression in totality. Godfrey Mutabazi, the Executive Director UCC, says the affected radio stations were found guilty of broadcasting content that promotes violence, insecurity and destruction of property among others.

Despite the suspension of its presenters and program, UCC cleared Unity FM to resume normal broadcast. The station was shut down by the Army and a team of police officers led by Joel Tubanone, the former Lira DPC on November 17th, 2018 amidst riot in Lira town and Kole district.

The riots stemmed from the death of 10 year-old Dickens Okello in Kole district. Okello was allegedly killed by two Asian traders in Lira town on November 9th, 2018. The traders were later apprehended and charged with murder and remanded to Lira Police station.

