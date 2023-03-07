Suspected foot and mouth disease outbreak being investigated in Madi-Okollo

Madi-Okollo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veterinary officials in Madi Okollo district are investigating a suspected outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease-FMD. According to district officials, the suspected cases were registered at a livestock farm in Peera village, Omua parish in Anyiribu sub-county.

So far, four cows are suspected to have succumbed to the disease over the past two weeks. Dr. Charles Onzima, the Madi Okollo District Veterinary Officer told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday that they have also received reports of other suspected FMD cases in Manago parish in Rhino Camp sub-county.

According to Onzima, they have already taken samples to the National Animal Disease Diagnostics and Epidemiology Centre (NADDEC) in Entebbe for testing. He notes in the meantime, they have launched a mass sensitization campaign for the farmers as they wait for FMD vaccines from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries.

Hannington Alitema, the Anyiribu sub-county LC3 chairperson says that the situation is getting worse since more cases have been reported in almost all the parishes in the sub-county. He appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries to assist the farmers with the vaccines since many of them cannot afford them.

Dr. Willy Nguma, the Director of the Arua Regional Veterinary Laboratory expresses fear that the ongoing dry season that is being experienced in the West Nile region could trigger the spread of the disease to other districts since many livestock farmers now move from place to place in search of pasture and water.

According to the World Health Organization, FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed ruminants. An infected animal presents with fever, depression, hypersalivation, loss of appetite, weight loss, growth retardation, and a drop in milk production, which can persist even after recovery.

URN