Suspected Ebola case reported in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | URN | Health officials in Hoima district have isolated one person at the Hoima regional referral hospital after he presented with Ebola-like symptoms.

The suspected case is of a 50-year-old man who is a resident of Runga landing site situated on the shores of Lake Albert in Kiganja sub-county in Hoima district.

The male patient went to Hoima hospital after he suffered a severe headache. He was later admitted.

Dr.Lawrence Tumusiime, the Acting District Health Officer of Hoima (DHO), told Uganda Radio Network (URN) in an interview on Monday evening that on Sunday, the patient, while at Hoima regional referral hospital, presented with Ebola-like symptoms, including severe headache, fever, loss of appetite, vomiting blood, and bleeding through the nose. This prompted health workers at the facility to isolate the patient.

According to Tumusiime, blood samples have been picked from the patient and taken for testing at the Central Emergency Surveillance and Response Support Laboratory in Wandegeya.

He has appealed to Members of the public to be vigilant and remain calm while observing public health guidance.

Tumusiime says they have set up a team of health workers who will be stationed at the various entry points on the shores of Lake Albert to conduct a screening exercise of all individuals who will be entering the district from the DR Congo through the Lake Albert waters.

He has also encouraged communities to avoid contact with sick individuals and human remains, practice frequent hand hygiene, and report any suspected symptoms promptly to health authorities.

Tumusiime says they are tracing the contacts of the suspected case for proper management.

‎Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness that affects humans and other primates.

It is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of infected individuals, contaminated surfaces and materials, the bodies of people who have died from Ebola, and infected animals such as bats and non-human primates.