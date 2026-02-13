Suspect confesses to double murder at Dave Hotel and Suites

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Detectives at Nateete Police Division were left stunned by the chilling details of a confession from Allan Ssempala, the prime suspect in the brutal double murder at Dave Hotel and Suites.

Investigators say Ssempala calmly narrated how a chain of events, marked by desperation, rejection, and fear, allegedly culminated in the deaths of hotel manager Shivan Asasira and security guard Lawrence Musinguzi in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to accounts from the interrogation, Ssempala claimed he had not set out with the intention to kill. However, he told detectives, his connection to the hotel began two weeks earlier, when he checked in with his girlfriend. During that stay, he reportedly spent eight million Shillings, money he allegedly admitted stealing from his brother-in-law. But when the cash ran out, so did the relationship.

Left stranded and unable to secure more money, Ssempala said he returned to the hotel over the weekend, this time alone. It was during this second visit, investigators say, that he allegedly began observing his surroundings, including the movements of the night security guard and the presence of a mobile phone. “In the night, I pretended there was a problem in my room and convinced the security guard to assist me,” Ssempala reportedly told detectives.

“When he entered, I threatened him with a knife and demanded his phone, but he refused. I stabbed him, and when he started making noise, I decided to kill him.”

However, the disturbance did not go unnoticed. Police say Shivan Asasira, the hotel manager, became alarmed by suspicious sounds and repeatedly tried calling Musinguzi. When the calls went unanswered, and his phone was switched off, concern quickly turned into suspicion.

“I saw the manager looking for the guard. When she started calling the phone, I switched it off and left the hotel with it,” Ssempala reportedly said. “But I thought she might have seen me or could call the police, so I went back and stabbed her.” Asasira is the wife of the Bugiri District Police Commander.

Security personnel, including soldiers, later escorted Ssempala back to the hotel, where he reportedly reconstructed the sequence of events for investigators.

Obadia Ekenu, who led the team that tracked down and arrested Ssempala, confirmed that the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court within a few days. He noted that detectives have gathered what he described as substantial evidence, including the suspect’s recorded confession.

Despite the alleged admission, Ssempala has reportedly insisted that he did not intend to kill the victims, a claim investigators say raises troubling questions, particularly regarding why he was armed with a knife.

Police have since revisited the hotel rooms where the killings occurred as part of ongoing inquiries. The incident comes amid growing unease over a spate of violent crimes reported across greater Kampala in recent days.

Among the cases still fresh in public memory are the killing of TikToker Diana Namulinde, who was strangled in her Kyanja apartment, and the death of Uganda Christian University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Pamela Ruth Tumwebaze.

***

URN