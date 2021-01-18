Survey had Museveni at 57% prior to the elections.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

According to Afrobarometer survey as of late December and early January, more than half (53%) of survey respondents who self-identified as registered to vote said they would cast their ballots for the Museveni.

About one in five respondents (18%) Bobi Wine.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni held a nearly 3-to-1 lead over challenger Bobi Wine among registered voters who were willing to declare their voting intentions ahead of the Thursday January 14th election.

Asked if they knew the presidential candidates, the results were as below:

✳ Museveni 96%

✳ Kyagulanyi 90%

✳ Amuriat 48%

✳ Katumba 36%

✳ Muntu 25%

✳ Mao 24%

✳ Tumukunde 21%

✳ Kalembe 18%

✳ Kabuleta 8%

✳ Mayambala 5%

✳ Mwesigye 2%

