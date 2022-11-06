Suicide bomber kills over a dozen in Somali capital Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a military training camp in the southern part of Mogadishu on Saturday evening, killing at least 15 people, local media reported on Sunday.

Civilians and new recruits were among the casualties, the Garowe news portal quoted a military official as saying, adding that scores of people were wounded.

The Islamist militant group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, according to other local media.

Somali National Army forces backed by pro-government militia killed more than 100 al-Shabab militants on Thursday evening during an offensive at a village in Hiran region of central Somalia.

A week ago in Mogadishu, twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia’s Education Ministry building killed at least 100 people and injured more than 300 others.

Al-Shabab has been fighting for more than a decade to topple Somalia’s central government and to establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law. ■