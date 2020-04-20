Sudhir says ‘no cause for alarm’ after Ssese Gateway security gate collapses

Entebbe, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | A security gate and wall fence at Ssese Gate Way Beach Hotel has collapsed, delaying construction of a Shs35b project to boost tourism in Entebbe.

The property in question is owned by property mogul and businessman, Sudhir Ruparelia who clarified that investigations were ongoing to establish the cause of the incident considering that the works were being implemented by a private contractor.

Media reports that some people at the site could have lost their lives were said to be untrue, but the collapse adds a dent to the construction sector that is increasingly recording similar cases. The injured were rushed to Entebbe Hospital for treatment.

Analysts say some property developers are not adhering to the maximum construction standards, which is a danger to people’s lives and growth of business.

It also exposes gaps in the implementation of policies and legal frameworks that guide sector developments.

Sudhir said that work will resume once investigations are complete and the investor is assured of the quality of work and safety of workers.

The wall fence was being constructed to safeguard the premises and materials to be used while constructing a high-end hotel facility.

The cost of the project is estimated to be Shs35bn. Construction will last three years. It is expected to contribute to growth of tourism, and create job opportunities.

The incident has happened as the country continues to implement drastic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic and reduce on gatherings. On construction, President Yoweri Museveni has directed that work on sites must go on for as long as all workers reside on site.