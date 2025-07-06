Sudanese women become humanitarian pillars amid years-long civil war

KHARTOUM, SOUTH SUDAN | Xinhua | In a displacement shelter in Port Sudan, a charitable kitchen run by women’s rights advocate Awadia Koko is a lifeline for thousands of Sudanese struggling to get by amid the country’s prolonged civil conflict.

“This charitable kitchen has supported thousands and provided food to those in need. Hundreds of female volunteers join us every day to feed around 6,000 people,” said the 58-year-old, who is also the founder of the Sudanese women’s organization All Professions.

“Although the conflict has impacted Sudanese women, they have not surrendered. Instead, they have become powerful symbols of struggle and perseverance,” she said.

Much like Koko, many Sudanese women are emerging amid the chaos — stepping forward to aid their war-torn compatriots, becoming luminous beacons of hope amid the shadow of war.

Another such woman is Aaliya Al-Haj, a young doctor at Al-Nao Hospital in northern Omdurman — the only hospital still functioning in the city since the war erupted.

On April 15, 2023, as violent clashes broke out in Khartoum, Al-Haj received an urgent call for volunteers.

“Gunfire was falling outside the houses, and the streets were completely empty. It was a terrifying situation, and my family strongly opposed the idea, but I decided to answer the humanitarian call and managed to reach the hospital,” Al-Haj told Xinhua.

Recalling the day when over 60 wounded arrived in a single shift, Al-Haj said, “I’ll never forget the bloody scene … There were only three doctors and four nurses on duty, but we managed to save most of the wounded.”

“We proved that women are not just numbers in the war’s casualty records. We’ve shown what women are capable of — offering hope and building new life from the womb of war,” she said.

Some Sudanese women have endured family separations, the loss of homes and livelihoods, and the trauma of displacement — yet many have stepped up not only as caregivers and activists, but as community organizers and frontline responders, Al-Haj added.

According to UN Women, women in Sudan are leading as aid workers, peace advocates, and relief coordinators. In a report released in April to mark the war’s second anniversary, the agency said it had partnered with over 60 women-led organizations to reach more than 15,000 women in the country’s hardest-hit areas.

Sadia Al-Rasheed, a Sudanese activist and also founder of the Save El Geneina initiative, noted that Sudanese women-led initiatives have succeeded in providing support to displaced and abused women both inside and outside the country.

“Sudanese women’s organizations and initiatives have established communication channels with international and humanitarian agencies to mobilize support for women affected by the war. Through these women-led efforts, we’ve been able to provide various forms of support to female victims, especially in the Darfur region and in refugee camps in Chad,” Al-Rasheed told Xinhua.

Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal conflict since April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands and forced millions to flee their homes, both within Sudan and across its borders. ■