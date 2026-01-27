Sudanese army says it entered Dilling after more than 2 years under siege

KHARTOUM | Xinhua | The Sudanese army said Monday that its forces had entered the southern city of Dilling after breaking a siege imposed for more than two years by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North.

In a brief statement, the army said its troops, backed by allied forces, opened the main access road to the city following a successful operation that drove out the besieging forces, destroyed their vehicles, and secured the movement of civilians and essential supplies.

An eyewitness told Xinhua that army units entered Dilling following clashes in areas surrounding the city, adding that residents later emerged to welcome the troops.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media showed scenes of celebration involving government forces and local residents.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Dilling had been under siege since the early months of the conflict that erupted more than two years ago, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis as basic supply routes were cut off.

Also on Monday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief and head of Sudan’s ruling council, reiterated the military’s determination to end the “rebellion” and prevent its return.

Since mid-April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions both inside and outside Sudan. ■