Sub county elections halted in Kasangombe, Nabingoola

Luweero Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The election of the LC III Chairperson of Kasangombe sub-county in Nakaseke district has been cancelled over an error on the candidate’s names on the ballot papers.

The Electoral Commission nominated four candidates to contest for the seat. They include incumbent James Makande (NRM), Sam Mutibwa (DP), William Semeere (NUP) and Fredrick Kakooza. But the names of DP Candidate Sam Mutibwa were wrongly written as James Mutibwa on the ballot paper, a mistake that was only identified as voters converged to participate in the exercise today.

Ben Kamoga the Election Supervisor for Kasangombe sub-county says that the matter was brought it to the attention of the Nakaseke District Returning Officer Rashida Najjuka, who subsequently called for the cancellation of elections in the area. Kamoga adds that a residual election will be organised in due course.

Mutibwa, the affected candidate described the cancellation as unfortunate saying he had spent on facilitation for agents and supervisors to oversee his elections. He added that mobilizing people to turn up for the residual elections may not be an easy task.

Makande, another candidate says the cancellation has left him in huge losses but said it was the right decision. However, Elections for Parish Councillors in the same area proceeded amidst complaints from the voters.

In Luwero, the district Returning Officer, Nathan Nabaasa also cancelled elections for Parish councillors for Wobulenzi Central and East Wards in Wobulenzi town council due to the absence of ballot papers. The undelivered ballot papers were for male and female Parish councillors.

In Mubende, the District Returning Officer Christine Kunihiira has suspended the elections in Nabingoola sub-county because one of the candidates contesting for the LCIII chairperson’s seat was missing on the ballot paper.

Kunihiira says that she could not let the elections for both the LCIII chairpersons and councillors continue with a missing name, yet the candidate was duly nominated. She, however, assures that another date for sub-county elections will be organized when the errors have been rectified.

Today, Ugandans are electing Chairpersons and Directly-elected Councillor and Women Councillors at the Sub County, Town Council, and Municipal Divisions, also known as LC III, level. This election, which marks the final national electoral activity under the Roadmap for General Elections 2021, is taking place in 2,190 Sub Counties, Town Councils and Municipal Divisions, located in 135 districts. There will no elections in the 10 cities and Kampala Capital City.

********

URN