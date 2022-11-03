Student commits suicide after losing bet

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A senior six student of Bukoyo Secondary School in Iganga district on Wednesday, committed suicide by hanging, after allegedly betting part of his school fees.

Denis Tukei, was found hanging dead in a dormitory by students, who were returning from lunch.

It is alleged that Tukei was sent away by the school management to collect the school fees balance of 1.2 Million Shillings on Wednesday. However, he instead went to the dormitory and used a mosquito net to hang himself.

One of the students who preferred anonymity said that Tukei was worried when last week, the school administration told candidates with school arrears that they will not be allowed to sit the UACE exams.

The Deputy head teacher, Musa Ibrahim says that Tukei was the best performing student in his class, and his guardians always paid school fees on time. Musa notes that Tukei‘s guardian confirmed to them that he had paid all the school fees.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson Diana Nandawula says that inquiries about the incident are ongoing.

*****

URN