Stigmatized and depressed, fistula women appeal for free gov’t treatment

Katakwi, Uganda | URN | Women in Katakwi district have raised concern of health threatening complications of Fistula that severely affected many women who become socially stigmatized, depressed, suffer chronic pain and isolation.

A vaginal fistula is an abnormal opening between the vagina and another organ (bladder, colon, or rectum), causing symptoms like involuntary leakage of urine or feces, foul-smelling discharge, and infections. Primarily caused by prolonged, obstructed labor (obstetric fistula), surgical complications, or trauma, these conditions are highly preventable and treatable with surgery.

Speaking in an interview, a group of women in Aleles Kololo Cell, Southern ward, Katakwi Town council raised a request for government to deal out with the challenge of fistula complications that affects many women in the district.

Rematovo Catharine, survivor of fistula complication in Aleles Kololo, Katakwi Town council explained that the growing challenge of pustular among women has made women to be abandoned by families and community and they now lead to severe social stigma and depression.

Rematovo who is chairperson Aleles women Savings group, explained that in a group of over 70 women saving at least 20 of the women are survivors of fistula. She says they suffered with treating the fistula complications.

According to her, women are affected with the fistula complications because they cannot afford to get proper treatment and management hence the call for Government action against complications to save these many citizens.

Robert Osekeny, LCI chairperson Aleles Kololo Cell noted that the fistula complications are now common in villages and women are suffering in silence without proper health care.

According to Osekeny in his cell alone over 20 women who recently got chance to get treatment with Terewode a non-governmental organization but the rest remain wanting, praying for government assistance.

He urged the government through the ministry of health to deploy the VHTs to register women affected with the Fistula complications and that government should take serious action over the hidden fistula complications among the communities.

Christine Atim, the assistant District Health Officer Katakwi, noted that the fistula cases persist because some women are attended to by unskilled birth attendants instead of visiting system of skilled health facilities with skilled birth attendants.

She encouraged all women with complications to feel free and reach health facilities as the district health facilities can supporting link them to specialized doctors who can repair fistula complications.

The types of Vaginal Fistulas include Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) which connects the bladder and vagina, causing constant urine leakage, and Rectovaginal Fistula (RVF) which connects the rectum or colon to the vagina, resulting in fecal or gas leakage. Ureterovaginal Fistula connects the ureter (tube from kidney to bladder) and vagina.

Medical experts explain causes of fistula like obstetric fistulathatoccurs when a baby’s head compresses soft tissue against the pelvis for days without medical intervention, causing tissue death. Also, surgery complications from pelvic surgeries, including hysterectomies or cesarean sections can cause the problem.