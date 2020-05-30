Stickers for essential workers still valid – Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police has come out and cleared the air stating that stickers that were issued out by the Ministry of works and transport to 26 categories of ‘essential workers’ are still valid and helpful.

Senior Superintendent of Police – SSP Norman Musinga, also Kampala metropolitan traffic police commander early this week said police would not spare vehicles and drivers with essential workers’ stickers including those with letters of RDC because they had expired.

Adding that stickers that were previously issued to essential workers were no longer in use but they were advised to keep them for future purposes.

But Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson while addressing the journalists at Media Center on Friday during the inter Agency Joint task force Media briefing said that the stickers are still valid. He said they are receiving many calls to clarify on this issue of the stickers.

Adding that their stickers are valid, Enanga said they need to continue using them but obey the time for curfew which remains 6:30 up to 7pm.

Enanga further cautions that the delay in traffic jam should not be used as an excuse for being caught up in curfew time. And that everyone should therefore plan better to avoid inconveniences.

He says they will impound all vehicles that will be found moving beyond curfew time and action will be taken against them.

“These stickers are still valid and they will be used for future references and we don’t know the development that will come as we get to move forward, the disease might come back and we don’t need to go into the process again,” added Enanga.

Enanga further notes that they have conducted some operations within the central business district areas after getting complaints of people who are not complying with the guidelines and standard operating procedures(SOP) that were given by Ministry of Health.

“We still see many people gathering in big numbers and there is a lot of movement and increase of activities. We noticed that managers of these sectors are not playing their roles to ensure that there is controlled environment.” He adds.

President Yoweri Museveni banned public and private transport means on March 30 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the ban on private cars was lifted on May 26th.

