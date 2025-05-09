STEP BY STEP: The hour before Pope Leo XIV appeared in St. Peter’s Square

Vatican, Italy | THE INDEPENDENT | At exactly 7:10 p.m., white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney, signalling to the world that a new Pope had been elected.

A wave of applause erupted among the thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square and millions viewing from different means across the world as the focus turned toward the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, waiting to see the man chosen to lead the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

On Wednesday, 133 cardinals entered the conclave and cast their votes behind locked doors, adhering to procedures laid out in the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis and the Ordo Rituum Conclavis, which govern papal elections.

From the records, once a candidate secured the required two-thirds majority, the senior cardinal, based on rank and age, approached him and, in Latin, asked, “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?” And now we know that the answer to the question was yes.

Upon accepting the election, the cardinal must have asked, “By what name do you wish to be called?” The answer must have been Leo—and with the last Pope Leo being Leo XIII, the new Pontiff would become Leo XIV.

Following tradition, the Pope’s acceptance and chosen name were recorded by the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, with two ceremonial officers standing as witnesses.

At that point, according to Church law, the conclave officially ended. Only then were other senior Vatican officials—such as the Substitute for the Secretariat of State and the Secretary for Relations with States—permitted to enter the chapel and confer with the newly elected Pontiff about urgent matters.

Once all formalities were completed, this was the time that the ballots and related documents were burned. The resulting white smoke, seen by the crowd in the square and by millions watching via television and digital media, declared to the world that a new Pontiff had been chosen.

Inside, the new Pope was escorted to the “Room of Tears,” where he removed his cardinal attire and was vested in the white papal cassock, tailored in one of three prepared sizes. He paused for personal prayer before returning to the Sistine Chapel.

Pope Leo XIV embraces each of the Cardinal electors just after he accepts his election to become the 267th Pope. pic.twitter.com/0cP28r7mam — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025



There, seated before the cardinals, he listened as the senior Cardinal Bishop greeted him and a passage from the Gospel was read—typically “You are Peter, and on this rock I will build my Church” or “Feed my sheep.”

The Protodeacon then led a prayer for the new Pope, after which each cardinal, in order of precedence, came forward to pledge obedience. The rite concluded with the singing of the Te Deum, led by the Pontiff himself.

After this is the time when Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti stepped out onto the central balcony. As the world watched in anticipation, he proclaimed in Latin: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!”—“I announce to you a great joy: We have a Pope!”

Before appearing to the public, the new Pope according to available information must have entered the Pauline Chapel to pray before the Blessed Sacrament.

Then, emerging on the balcony, he addressed the world and bestowed the apostolic blessing, Urbi et Orbi, to the city and the world.

***

URN