Stella Nyanzi seeks political asylum in Kenya – Daily Nation

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Stella Nyanzi has reportedly fled to Nairobi, Kenya where she is seeking political asylum, Kenya’s Nation.Africa (Daily Nation) has reported.

Nation.Africa said the move by Dr Nyanzi was was confirmed by her lawyer, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, who cited political persecution by President Yoweri Museveni’s government for the move.

The controversial former Makerere don entered politics after she fell out with the university, and recently lost the contest to become woman MP for Kampala.

Dr Nyanzi reportedly arrived in Nairobi by bus on Saturday. “The abductions and detentions of political actors were getting closer to me, my children have been targets of police trailing, I just left prison in February last year and I don’t want to go back,” Dr Nyanzi told Nation.Africa in a telephone interview.

Nation.Africa reported that she crossed the Uganda-Kenya border “in disguise” and that her children are also “in a safe house” in Nairobi.

