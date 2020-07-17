Stella Nyanzi joins pursuit for People Power endorsement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Stella Nyanzi has joined the long list of aspirants seeking endorsement from People Power, a pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Nyanzi, who is aspiring for the Kampala Woman Parliamentary seat was already nominated by the Forum for Democratic Change to contest for the party ticket in preparation for the race. This means she will compete with another People Power stalwart Shamim Malende, who returned her endorsement forms earlier in the week.

“I am excited to have returned my expression of interest forms to the National Elections Management Council of the People Power movement. I am confident that I will have the backing of both my political party – the Forum for Democratic Change as well as my pressure group-the People Power movement,” Nyanzi posted on her social media handles after the exercise.

But Nyanzi scoffed at her opponents who assert that she has just joined the People power wave highlighting that on a number of occasions, she was involved in the struggle for change of leadership in Uganda and fighting for human rights, enduring torture, assault and imprisonment.

Nyanzi says her focus is on women and youths who have for long been neglected despite having representation in Parliament.

Meanwhile, police used teargas and live bullets to disperse Nyanzi’s supporters who had allegedly crowded the place in total disregard of the COVID-19 guidelines which require social distancing and disallow huge gatherings.

URN