Standard Chartered, Innovation Village launch Women in Tech Accelerator Program in Uganda

A three-year initiative to equip women-led start-ups with essential skills, financing, and networks to drive long-term impact.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s entrepreneurial landscape is set to receive a significant skilling and financial boost following the launch of the Women in Tech Uganda Accelerator Program, an initiative of Standard Chartered Foundation in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, Village Capital and Innovation Village, implemented by Future Lab.

This three-year initiative is designed to equip women-led, tech-enabled businesses with the tools, networks, and financing necessary to scale sustainably—positioning women at the heart of the country’s entrepreneurial and digital economy transformation.

The program comes at a time when the country is actively pursuing inclusive economic growth through technology and innovation. With over 50% of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Uganda owned by women—most of whom are under the age of 30—there remains a significant gender gap in access to formal financing, digital tools, and professional networks. This new accelerator seeks to address these disparities and unlock the potential of women tech-preneurs as key contributors to Uganda’s future economy.

The launch event, held at MoTIV, brought together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

Roseline Najjuma, Head of Transaction banking at Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, emphasized the program’s alignment with Uganda’s broader development agenda.

“Empowering businesses founded or led by women is essential to accelerating progress toward Uganda’s Sustainable Development Goals,” Najjuma said. “The Women in Tech Accelerator Program will open up new opportunities for women entrepreneurs to thrive in today’s digital economy by helping them embrace and leverage technology.”

She added, “This initiative marks a significant milestone in Standard Chartered’s global Future makers Women in Tech program, with Uganda joining a network of 12 countries including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, and others. With over $500,000 disbursed in seed funding across the region, the program has become a hallmark of inclusive innovation.”

In Uganda, the inaugural cohort will support up to sixty women-led businesses, twenty annually over a three-year period through a six-month intensive incubation program focusing on market validation, digital integration, and growth strategy, among others. These women entrepreneurs and their enterprises will be strengthened towards being strategic partners to industry, collaborating to take transformational technology-enabled innovations to last mile communities that need them the most. Top-performing ventures will receive catalytic grants of up to $10,000, access to various technological tools, introductions to potential customers, and more.

“We are delighted to leverage Innovation Village’s expertise, experience and networks in supporting entrepreneurs throughout the venture development,” Rughani noted. “Their expertise and commitment to excellence strongly complement Standard Chartered Bank’s values and our brand promise “Here for good.” We look forward to what will be achieved through this initiative, including a redefinition of what entrepreneurship means in Uganda.”

In her keynote address, Hellen Asamo, Minister of State for People with Disabilities, reiterated the critical role of women entrepreneurs in Uganda’s economic development.

Asamo said, “This initiative aligns well with national development frameworks like Vision 2040, NDP III and IV, and the MSME Policy, all of which prioritize strategic actions to strengthen the private sector,” Hon. Asamo said. “These include streamlining business registration and formalization, accelerating technology adoption and digitalization, improving access to finance, fostering entrepreneurial skill development, and enhancing market linkages. Such measures are intended to ensure that women-led enterprises have equitable opportunities to grow and compete effectively.”

She added, “As government, we remain committed to creating an enabling environment by tackling systemic barriers and driving inclusive economic growth. This partnership emphasizes the transformative potential of collaborative action in building a resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem. Complementary government programs such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga further reinforce these efforts.”

Further noting, Japheth Kawanguzi, Team Lead at Innovation Village, emphasized that the program seeks to drive inclusive economic growth by harnessing the untapped potential of women within Uganda’s tech-preneurship and innovation landscape, Kawanguzi said.

“The strength of this program lies in its strategic partnerships, access to essential business growth tools, and the power of networks that foster impact through a vibrant Community of Practice. We are excited to collaborate with Standard Chartered which brings vital financial support, a global network, and a strong commitment to its “Here for good” promise. Village Capital offers world-class expertise in impact entrepreneurship and program design. Through Future Lab, the Innovation Village ensures localized implementation by leveraging our national footprint to recruit diverse talent and deliver context-specific support. Together, we are building a platform where women lead and shape the future of Uganda’s digital economy” Kawanguzi emphasized.

Margaret Kigozi, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Uganda, highlighted the ongoing challenges facing women in tech.

“Women in tech continue to face unique challenges from structural inequalities and limited access to finance to difficulty in finding mentors and using digital tools,” Kigozi noted. “With a thriving start-up scene, deep internet penetration, and one of the highest rates of women-owned businesses in the region, we believe the Women in Tech Program will plug the gap for female tech-preneurs looking to grow their businesses at scale.”

Through targeted training, capacity building, and access to digital tools, the program is critical to significantly advancing a more inclusive, equitable, and resilient digital economy in Uganda.”

With the first cohort set to begin in June, interested women founders are encouraged to apply and participate in the program.