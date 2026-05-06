EACOP grievance system boosts community trust as Uganda nears first oil

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has said its grievance redress mechanism is playing a central role in building trust with host communities as Uganda moves closer to first oil.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Oil and Gas Convention, company officials revealed that more than 2,200 grievances have so far been registered and handled, a sign that affected communities are increasingly confident in using the system to raise concerns.

Barbara Nakayenze, the EACOP Human Rights Manager, said the mechanism has been designed to be accessible, with structures at village level, district consultative committees and local offices.

“If people trust the system, they will use it. If they don’t, they will stay silent, and silence is dangerous for any project,” Nakayenze said.

EACOP officials added that feedback from communities has already influenced project decisions, particularly in areas with cultural and spiritual significance.

Rosie Birungi, the social performance manager for Uganda and Tanzania, said parts of the pipeline route were adjusted to avoid graveyards and respect local traditions.

“Listening is not about slowing down projects; it is about building trust and delivering better decisions,” Ms Birungi said.

She noted that engaging communities and respecting cultural values has helped strengthen relationships and reduce potential conflict along the pipeline corridor.

The company has also urged the public to use its toll-free lines and other engagement platforms to report grievances and seek information about the project. The focus on grievance handling comes at a time when stakeholders in the oil and gas sector are calling for more responsible and inclusive development.

At the same convention, Pauline Nansamba Mutumba, Director of Complaints, Investigations and Legal Services at the Uganda Human Rights Commission, warned that failure to respect human rights has led to the collapse of major projects across Africa.

“Business and human rights is more than charity; they are about dignity and accountability,” Ms Mutumba said. She emphasised that safeguarding community rights is critical to the sustainability of investments in the extractives sector.

Other stakeholders said Uganda’s oil and gas industry has made deliberate efforts to balance economic opportunities with social responsibility, including strengthening oversight of contractors and improving transparency in handling complaints.

They added that effective grievance mechanisms are not only an ethical requirement but also a practical tool for preventing disputes and maintaining stability.

As Uganda edges closer to commercial oil production, industry players say integrating human rights into project implementation will be key to ensuring that the benefits of oil are shared and sustainable.