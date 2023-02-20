Stand up against child abuse – Speaker Among

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, has asked leaders in the Busoga sub-region to stand up against abuse of child rights, especially girls.

Speaking at a fundraising drive for the construction of a girls’ hostel at Bukuwa Primary School in Bunya South, in Mayuge district, Among said that whereas such fundamental rights are protected by the Constitution, a number of people continue to violate without any due regard.

“Every girl, just like boys, deserves an equal chance to survive and thrive. No society should bar women and girls from receiving equal opportunities just like their male counterparts,” Among said during the event organised by Bunya South MP, Hon. Iddi Isabirye, on Saturday 18 February 2023.

The Speaker was accompanied my MPs from Busoga, Teso, Buganda and other regions.

Speaker Among said that no girl should be abused in anyway, adding that there is need to build an equitable society where girls and boys are exposed to similar opportunities.

She also urged MPs to ensure that gender based inequalities are dealt with, before commending President Museveni for championing the promotion of education through different initiatives such as Universal Primary and Secondary Education.

“Government, through the Ministry of Education, is doing a lot to ensure our children have access to free and quality education. We are here to support this effort. I call upon all of you to help rehabilitate our education system,” she added, before contributing Shs40 million towards the construction of the hostel.

Hon. Isabirye revealed that cases of sexual abuse, teenage pregnancies and early marriages, among others, have been on the rise in Mayuge District where parents rent small rooms in trading centres, which expose young girls to the abuse.

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA