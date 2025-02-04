Stanbic Match Play Challenge returns for third season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Stanbic Match Play Challenge is set to return for its third edition, following the success of the 2024 tournament. The competition, which saw the first-ever all-female champions Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo win return tickets to Dubai, will tee off on February 8 at the historic Entebbe Golf Club.

The tournament will run for seven months, culminating in the grand finale in August 2025. Players have an added incentive this season, with CFAO Motors offering a Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid Electric or a Yamaha A7250 for any golfer who manages a hole-in-one or scores a par-3.

Stanbic Bank’s Head of Personal and Private Banking, Arthur Kiwanuka, expressed gratitude to co-sponsors Uganda Airlines, CFAO Mobility, Johnnie Walker, DSTV For Business, Afrisafe Insurance, and Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital. The 2025 edition will also feature a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to support the hospital’s maternal and surgical services.

With Entebbe Golf Club and Entebbe Referral Hospital on board, this year’s challenge promises both thrilling competition and meaningful community impact.