Ssenyonyi protests express penalties as Kampala CBD hit by traffic jam

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has written to the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, over the recently implemented automated electronic penalty system—EPS.

Motorists today blamed the massive jams that hit the Kampala City Central Business District on fear by drivers to get penalties. Most of the newly installed traffic lights were scenes of massive jams most of Tuesday.

The new system that was rolled out about two weeks ago, with the help of road cameras, automatically issues penalties to drivers who commit traffic offenses. These offences that many drivers have fallen prey to include speeding and failure to follow the indications at traffic lights.

In the new system, the days for paying the penalties before a surcharge of 50% is levied have also been reduced from 28 days to three days. The penalties have also been increased in certain offences, such as speeding over from 200,000 Shillings to 600,000. These new policies have riled several motorists who have asked the government to review the policy.

In his letter, Ssenyonyi says that he has been approached by several people asking him to amplify their voice by asking the government to change the new policy. “While the intention behind the EPS may have been rooted in promoting road safety and order, its current execution has raised widespread alarm among motorists and other road users. I have personally received numerous complaints pointing to the system’s relentless and, in many cases, excessive issuance of traffic fines without clear and accessible justification. In particular, drivers have described the EPS as punitive and exploitative, rather than corrective or educational,” Ssenyonyi’s letter reads in part.

The mulago junction is completely filled and blocked on all sides So much for 30Kph.

People are not even doing 0.03Kph Mess!!!! #EPSAutoUg pic.twitter.com/LG31x1rw8V — Kev (@Kevrx) June 10, 2025

It points out several areas that it says raise the need for the minister to review the policy.

Among these, Ssenyonyi says that there was a lack of awareness and training on how the system works, how to verify penalties, or how to contest wrongful fines. There is also confusion and inconsistencies on speed limits, and yet in some places, such as the Kampala Northern Bypass, there are no clear signage or logical justification, creating confusion and inadvertent violations.

He also adds that there are even security risks for driving at low speeds in areas such as the Northern bypass, which expose motorists to ambushes and attacks by criminals. Ssenyonyi also takes exception to the penalties and restrictions, such as being unable to travel out of the country or renew driving permits, that are imposed on offending motorists.

Ssenyonyi’s letter also highlights the issue of fines being issued erroneously or without drivers being aware of the specific violation they have committed, which he says undermines public trust in the new system. He therefore called upon the minister to swiftly review the matter to offset the anguish that many motorists are going through.

“While I would have preferred to raise these matters directly on the floor of Parliament, I am unable to do so as the House is currently in recess. Nonetheless, I request that your office review the implementation of the EPS, conduct broad consultations with stakeholders, and institute corrective measures where necessary. Road safety is a shared goal, but it ought to be pursued in a manner that is fair, just, and respectful of the rights and safety of Ugandans,” Ssenyonyi said.

****

URN