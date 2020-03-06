Ssekikubo wants Gov’t to compensate cattle keepers, traders

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo wants government to compensate cattle keepers and traders who lost animals during what he calls an illegal blockade of Lwemiyaga Cattle market by Security Minister, Gen. Elly Tumwine.

This follows a petition by dairy farmers to the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga on January 7th, 2020 accusing Gen. Tumwine and several Police Officers of colluding to unlawfully block the cattle market and impound their animals.

On February 6th, 2020, Kadaga referred the petition to the Committee on Agriculture for investigations.

On Thursday, Ssekikubo together with the cattle keepers, traders and residents from the cattle corridor appeared before the committee.

They repeated their accusations against Gen. Tumwine, saying he blocked the cattle market and confiscated their cattle in connivance with police officers with intentions of monopolising the market.

Addressing the Committee, the Lwemiyaga LC V Councilor, Robert Ambikiire accused Tumwine of setting up a team to extort money from cattle traders to grant them permission to transport their animals to cattle markets and abattoirs.

Ambikiire also accused the Minister of Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama of lying to Ssembambule when he promised to ensure vaccination against the foot and mouth disease within two weeks.

He however, says that upon discovery that the vaccine obtained by the former Minister Joy Kabtsi was counterfeit, Rwamirama disappeared and hasn’t appeared for two months now.

The Lwemiyaga County MP, Ssekikubo submitted various documents to the Committee Chair, Janet Okori-Moe including a report from the District Veterinary Officer, Dr. Ssali Angelo recommending the lifting of the quarantine in vain.

He asked government to compensate dairy farmers who have lost livestock due to the illegal operations.

The Committee Chair promised to strictly investigate the matter and invite Gen. Tumwiine and all the Ministers mentioned to explain their side of the story.