Ssebulime’s family demands sh9.9 billion compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the late Ronald Ssebulime who was innocently murdered by Uganda police is demanding a compensation of sh9.9 billion.

Ssebulime who was riding a motorbike was arrested, handcuffed before being shot dead by police on Sunday March 24th, 2019 on suspicion that he wanted to assassinate Kayunga District Woman Member of Parliament Idah Nantaba Erios.

Nantaba, the Minister for State in Charge of Information and Communications Technology was on her way from Kayunga heading to Kampala when she reportedly alerted police that someone she suspected to be an assassin has reportedly been trailing her for over 40 kilometers.

Police through its Spokesperson Fred Enanga has since apologized to the general public that Ssebulime was innocently murdered as he was heading to a school to visit his daughter.

Now, the late Ssebulime’s family through their lawyer Muwada Nkunyingi on Friday wrote to the Attorney General, Nantaba and Police officers Corporal David Ssali, Police Constables Ronald Opira and Ronald Baganza demanding compensation of 9.9 billion Uganda shillings within five days or else be taken to courts of law.

The notice to sue document served to them says Ssebulime was the sole bread winner of seven dependents including his helpless advanced mother and four of his children (minors) who are all still undergoing education.

“The late Ssebulime was industrious and innocent man whose murder attracts civil and criminal liabilities. His murder attracts quick and open trial to ensure that the culprits or murderers who are government serving officers under Uganda Police Force together with Honorable Idah Nantaba a, minister of Uganda are prosecuted. We accordingly demand justice”, reads the notice in part.

The unapologetic Minister Nantaba has since told journalists that she is not willing to compensate any coin to the bereaved family.

The late Ssebulime a, motor biker was buried on Wednesday at his home in Mubende amidst grief and curses to the state. Police has since arrested Corporal David Ssali, Police Constables Ronald Opira and Ronald Baganza over his murder.