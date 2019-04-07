Ssebulime family living in fear

The family of the late Ronald Ssebulime has cried out for police protection citing fear of unknown people who roam around their house in Kayunga at night.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sisters and other relatives of Ssebulime told journalists who visited their home on March 31 that these people knock on their door and make suspicious movements around the house causing the family fear and anxiety.

The family is now appealing to the state for security. Ssebulime was shot dead by police officers in an unprecedented act of recklessness by the police on Mukono Kayunga Road a few weeks back. Police shot 42-year-old Ssebulime who was already handcuffed after he was arrested by police who judged him to be trailing State Minister for ICT Aidah Nantaba.

The true account of events that happened on the fateful day remains vague but Ssebulime was on his way to visit his two daughters at the nearby St Andrew’s SS Kabimbiri in Kayunga when the incident happened. Police have arrested its officers responsible who are Edward Ssali the car commander, Ronald Opira, Ronald Baganza and is on the hunt for Robert Cherotich who fled.

The officers are being held for murder, conspiracy and professional misconduct. Meanwhile Nantaba has been slammed by the public for a total lack of empathy.

****