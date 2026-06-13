Ugandan Mathematical Economics Grad bringing ethical decision-making to Canada’s financial sector

Fresh off a top five finish in the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge, Suubi Nsubuga is turning a passion for responsible investment into a career in wealth management.

Ontario, Canada | Suubi Nsubuga, 22, left Uganda four years ago to study mathematical economics at Trent University and has become a high-achieving graduate of the program, including earning a top-five finish in the 2026 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge and a role with RBC Wealth Management.

“I came to Trent interested in mathematics and economics, and I’m leaving with a much clearer understanding of where those interests can take me,” said Suubi. “The knowledge I gained in my courses helped prepare me for opportunities like the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge, and the support I received from faculty, especially Prof. Byron Lew, gave me the confidence to take them on.”

The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge is an annual competition that challenges post-secondary students to navigate real-world investment management scenarios. Participants analyze financial case studies about market manipulation, insider trading, and managing client relationships, evaluating how ethical standards apply in each scenario. Suubi’s strong performance in the preliminary round earned her a spot in the national final, where she finished among the top five competitors in Canada.

“This competition was incredibly rewarding and challenged how I understand ethics in the investment industry,” said Suubi. “It helped me connect what I learned in the classroom to the real-world responsibilities that come with working in finance and showed me how I can apply those principles in my own role with RBC.”

Experiential learning turns curiosity into a career

Upper-year classes held in the Financial Intelligence & Innovation Hub advanced Suubi’s understanding and practical experience with the subject matter in her program. There, she used Bloomberg Terminals, a financial software platform used widely in the industry, to track market data in real-time, gaining a deeper understanding of how economic events, investor behaviour, and market conditions can influence financial decision-making.

Now working as a partnerships analyst with RBC Wealth Management, Suubi is continuing to build a strong foundation for a career in finance with the analytical and ethical decision-making skills she developed at Trent. In her role, Suubi supports a team that helps foster strong relationships between wealth management advisors and other areas of RBC, helping clients access a range of financial services.

For students preparing to begin their own university journey, Suubi’s advice is simple:

“Stay curious and ask questions,” said Suubi. “Don’t be afraid to learn from the people around you. Ask your professors, ask your managers, and get involved in every opportunity you can. The relationships you build and the experiences you gain can open doors you never expected.”

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SOURCE: Trent University