Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Son and Kane were on target as Spurs claimed another home win against Arsenal to extend their unbeaten run and Mourinho success against the Gunners.

The win puts Spurs back at the top of the league and Arsenal drops to 15th with just one win in the last five games.

Jose Mourinho has now won 40 London derbies in the Premier League, with only Arsene Wenger winning more (106)

