‘Speaker Oulanyah back in the country’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah on Friday quietly returned to the country, sources have revealed.

Oulanyah has been out of the country for one and half months. He last presided over Parliament at the reading of the 2021/2022 financial year budget at Kololo Independence Grounds.

His absence from the public has continued to raise speculation with several media reports indicating that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

There were also reports that he was allegedly transported to Entebbe International Airport in an ambulance and carried on a stretcher to the plane that evacuated him from Uganda.

Forget the Dubai things. He is at home in Muyenga. Well wishers , supporters and the country should not worry. — Chris Obore (@ChrisObore1) July 23, 2021

The Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Parliament, Chris Obore, said that the Speaker had travelled to see one of his children in the United Kingdom- UK.

“He travelled to the UK, but this is in no way related to sickness or anything, but to see his son whom he had not seen in a long time,” Obore said.

On Wednesday, Members of Parliament tasked Deputy Speaker Anita Among about the continued absence of Oulanyah.

Sources close to Oulanyah say that he returned on Friday from the United Kingdom.

“He returned today, at around 1:00 pm and he is ready to start chairing the house soon, especially since Anita Among’s two months are done,” the source said.

On his Twitter account, Oulanyah reposted a tweet with his picture, saying “He who does not understand your silence will probably not understand your words”.

Another source, says that Oulanyah will chair the Parliament sessions next week.

Attempts to get an official comment from the Speakers press team, and the Parliaments communications department was futile by press time.

