Speaker Among flags off Uganda’s U15 CAF football team

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker Anita Among has flagged off the football players from Amus College in Bukedea for the Under 15 (U15) Confederation of African Football (CAF) championships in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania.

Among and Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa flagged off the girls’ team at Parliament on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

She urged the youngsters to strive to make Uganda proud, and pledged a USD10,000 reward if they win.

“Now we are giving you USD5,000 to support the team. As you go for this championship, go with the determination to win. Make Amus college, Bukedea and Uganda proud. When you do that, you will become stars of this country,” Among said.

Deputy Speaker, Tayebwa assured the team of government’s support, saying that the country prides in sports, with a focus on young talent.

“You are the best team and we hope you will emerge the best because Bukedea has always been the best,” Tayebwa said.

He also encouraged the learners to value their education, saying that young people usually abandon education after discovering their talents.

“We do not have to settle for less but rather for the best. Above all, you have to put in a lot of effort and excel academically and above all, be disciplined,” he said.

The girls’ team, together with the boys’ team from Royal Giant High School, Mityana will represent Uganda in African Schools’ championship tournament in Tanzania from 17 to 19 February 2023.

Sixteen schools from eight countries will be competing in the U15 CAF African Schools’ Championship. Some of the countries include; Burundi. Djibouti, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Rwanda, among others.

The victors will represent the Council for East African Central African Football Association (CECAFA) at the maiden African Schools Football Championship slated 07 to 09 April 2023.