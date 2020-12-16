South Sudan’s Machar calls for start of healing, reconciliation process

Juba, South Sudan | Xinhua | South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar on Wednesday called for the start of the healing and reconciliation process in order to unite people to support the parties to conclude pending tasks in the peace process.

Machar who leads the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition (SPLM-IO) which is in a power-sharing arrangement with President Salva Kiir’s SPLM said the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) will soon start the process of healing and reconciliation.

“We must not allow peace spoilers to turn the clock back to violence. The R-TGoNU is now kicking off the process of reconciliation, forgiveness and national healing by convening before the end of this month a conference for the people of Upper Nile state,” said Machar in a statement issued in Juba.

He disclosed that similar reconciliation conferences will also be conducted in other states.

Chapter Five of the 2018 peace deal signed by Kiir, Machar and other parties calls for healing and reconciliation, besides establishment of a hybrid court to try war crimes committed during the more than six years of conflict that broke out on Dec. 15, 2013.

The youngest nation on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the conflict, with Machar using the occasion to push for the start of healing and reconciliation among South Sudanese.

“This year we declare the week starting Dec. 15 as a week for reconciliation and forgiveness amongst our people worldwide,” said Machar.

The parties within the R-TGoNU last week ended a stalemate on formation of state and county governments which Machar said has raised optimism for the upcoming appointment of officials to run these institutions.

“We established the executive of the R-TGoNU on Feb. 22. I believe, in a day or two, declaration of formation of nine states and local governments as well as the transitional national legislature shall be done,” he said.

Machar said he remains optimistic of partially graduating the first batch of the unified forces soon despite some financial and logistical challenges.

He, however, admitted that there have been delays in the implementation of the peace agreement since the establishment of the R-TGoNU on Feb. 22.

There are many reasons for the slow implementation of the agreement including the fall of the oil prices which resulted in lack of funding of the implementation process, the pandemic of coronavirus and the political will,” said Machar.

The former rebel leader said that despite these difficulties, the R-TGoNU is pushing forward for the implementation of the peace agreement.

“For the last 28 months, our people have enjoyed peace. Although there have been violations in some areas including Kajokeji, permanent ceasefire has largely been respected,” he said.

South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013, after a disagreement between Kiir and then his deputy Machar caused a split in the army leading to fighting between soldiers loyal to their respective leaders.

******

Xinhua