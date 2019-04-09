South Sudan refugees storm Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50 South Sudanese fleeing hunger and purported fresh insecurity in their country crossed to Kitgum district on Sunday evening.

They have currently pitched camp at Kitgum Central Police Station.

Kitgum District Police Commander, Moses Bwire, says the refugees mainly children, women and elders reportedly entered into Uganda through Maji Moto, Kotido and Kaabong border areas.

Christopher Omara, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, says Kitgum received more than 300 refugees from Torit State in Eastern Equatorial Province between January and March this year.

The refugees were waiting to be relocated to UNCHR resettlement camp in Lamwo district by the time of filing this story. Omara explained the refugees are feeling hunger back in their country.

He rubbished claims by the refugees of fresh civil unrest in South Sudan. Refugees continue to trickle into Uganda amid calls from South Sudanese authorities for their nationals to return home.

The authorities claim the five-year ethnic conflict between soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir and his Deputy, Dr. Riek Machar has since stopped.

The Governor of Torit State in Eastern Equatorial Province, Alberio Tobiolo, says South Sudanese nationals in Uganda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic – CAR should be encouraged to return home.

Recently, Charles Okumu, the Ayaci County Commissioner in Torit State told URN that over 2000 refugees have voluntarily returned since the beginning of September, 2018 and more are returning following calm in the country.

Records from the Office of the Prime Minister– OPM indicate that at least 34,000 South Sudan refugees are residents in Paluda resettlement camp in Palabek Ogili Sub County in Lamwo district.

The U.S State Department, Bureau of Consular Affairs in a travel advisory to South Sudan, warns that crimes and armed conflict continue raging throughout South Sudan, including Juba.

The consular says violent crimes such as carjacking, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings are common.

*****

URN