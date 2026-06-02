Police tight-lipped on Anita Among’s corruption probe

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has declined to provide detailed updates on the ongoing high-profile investigations into alleged corruption involving several politicians, including former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among. The probe, reportedly sanctioned by President Yoweri Museveni, began on May 16, 2026, with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Forensic Services, and support from Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) and Special Forces Command (SFC) conducting coordinated searches at multiple properties linked to Among in Nakasero, Kigo, Ntinda, and Bukedea.

Since the start of the operations, investigators have also seized six luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis at Police Headquarters in Naguru. Security personnel remain deployed at her residences as the investigation continues. Despite the scale of the operation, neither UPF nor the Uganda People’s Defence Forces has issued a comprehensive official statement detailing the findings of the searches or the status of the investigation.

In recent weeks, several associates of the former Speaker have reportedly been summoned to CID headquarters in Kibuli to record statements over alleged involvement in corruption-related activities. Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has been publicly commenting on the probe via his X (formerly Twitter) account, described the investigation as “Operation End Corruption,” claiming that recovered assets would be returned to the national treasury.

“We have already retrieved quite a lot of the people’s money and property. Everything will be returned to the Treasury. I will give a partial report soon,” Muhoozi posted, urging public officials to cooperate with security agencies. However, UPF spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke said he has not been fully briefed on the progress of the investigation. “I don’t need to comment much on these investigations into former Speaker Anita Among… I have not been briefed on the specific charges,” Rusoke said.

He added that while evidence was recovered during the searches, detailed information on statements recorded and specific charges would have to come from CID investigators. “I will get the details and share them with you,” he noted. The investigation is reported to be targeting alleged financial networks, procurement dealings, and coordination between politically connected individuals within Parliament and government ministries.

Detectives are also examining digital evidence retrieved from confiscated devices, including phones and laptops, to trace communications, financial flows, and electronic transactions linked to suspected corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment. Sources indicate that the probe extends beyond the former Speaker to include parliamentary commissioners from the 11th Parliament and several parliamentary staff, as investigations into the alleged network widen.