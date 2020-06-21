Soroti medics deliver baby implanted in the liver

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a double celebration at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital following a successful operation of a mother whose baby was implanted in the liver.

Ideally, the egg travels down the fallopian tube to the womb, when it is fertilized. But Florence Anabo, a 23-year-old mother from Amuria district developed an intrahepatic pregnancy, a rare condition when her embryo implanted itself in the liver.

Anabo was referred to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital following a scan that revealed that her baby was implanted in the liver. According to medics in Soroti, the mother had Previosulsy had three pregnancies that comprised an ectopic pregnancy, an abortion, and live birth.

She was admitted to Soroti Hospital at 28 weeks of pregnancy and monitored for seven more weeks before an operation was conducted on her. On Tuesday evening, Dr Joseph Epodoi, a senior consultant surgeon led an operation assisted by Dr John Oumo Ekunait, the Senior Consultant Gynecologist and Dr Irene Chebet, an Obstetrician among others. This was the first operation of this nature at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

Dr Chebet says they conducted a number of tests and consultations with other medics before venturing into the operation. She notes that much as they have conducted two other operations; one implantation behind the uterus and another in the ovary, the latest operation was the most complicated.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Health Care who heard the news while officiating at the discharge of eleven recovered patients of COVID-19 in the hospital said the successful the operation was a milestone in the health sector performance in the country.

Agnes Akajo, an attendant to the mother says she had lost hope when they were told that the baby was engulfed in the liver.

“Some people here told us that only health facilities outside the country would save my daughter, but I am grateful to God who guided doctors in Soroti to conduct a successful operation. Both the baby and the mother are doing well”, she said.

********

URN