Soroti hospital discharges baby implanted in the liver

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Florence Anabo, a 23-year-old mother from Amuria district whose baby was implanted in the liver before delivery has been discharged from Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. The mother was discharged together with her baby after spending a month in the hospital.

She was operated by a team of specialists led by Dr Joseph Epodoi, a senior consultant surgeon, Dr John Oumo Ekunait, the Senior Consultant, Gynecology and Dr Irene Chebet, Obstetrician among others on June 16, 2020 after close monitoring that lasted almost two months.

The mother was referred to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after a scan conducted at Amuria Hospital revealed that her baby was implanted in the liver. Ideally, implantation is supposed to take place inside the uterus after fertilization in the fallopian tubes. But Anabo developed an intrahepatic pregnancy sometimes referred to as extra uterine pregnancy.

According to medics in Soroti, the mother who had had three pregnancies that comprised an ectopic pregnancy, abortion and live birth was admitted to Soroti Hospital at 28 weeks of pregnancy and monitored for seven more weeks before the operation.

Dr Michael Muwanga, the Hospital Director says both the baby and the mother are in good health, adding that the team of medics will continue to monitor them regularly.

Anabo commended the hospital management for the care and support rendered to her during the pregnancy, delivery and postnatal period. It is the first operation ever in Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

