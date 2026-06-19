Solar irrigation powering a cocoa revolution in Lira through Equity Bank

Lira, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | For decades, cocoa cultivation was considered impossible in Lira and the wider Lango sub-region. Farmers believed the area’s rainfall patterns, heat, and soil conditions could not support a crop traditionally associated with wetter regions such as Bundibugyo or West Africa.

Today, that assumption is being steadily dismantled, thanks to the determination and innovation of one farmer.

Joseph Ogwal Oyuk, a farmer in Lira City West and Director of Acanga Farm Estates, is leading a quiet agricultural transformation by proving that cocoa can indeed thrive in the region when supported by proper water management and shading.

Historically, Lango has depended on seasonal cash crops such as cotton and oilseeds. While these provide quick returns, they often keep farmers trapped in low-value production cycles. Cocoa, by contrast, is a perennial crop that takes between 18 months and five years to mature, requiring patience, long-term investment, and technical knowledge many farmers were reluctant to commit.

“There was a belief that our climate was too dry for cocoa,” Ogwal explains. “But with proper irrigation and shade, the temperatures here are actually suitable.”

On his 10-acre Acanga Farm Estates, one acre is dedicated to cocoa, supported by a nursery containing more than 30,000 seedlings ready for distribution to other farmers.

Acanga Farm Estates began in 1988 with mangoes, later expanding to coffee in 2000. Ogwal first attempted cocoa in 2003, raising more than 45,000 seedlings. However, the venture stalled due to operational challenges, particularly water access.

“When I started, I used a watering can, then a treadle pump, then a petrol pump,” he recalls. “We carried water manually from the source. Workers got exhausted, the process was slow, and costs were high. That limited how many seedlings I could produce.”

The turning point came with the adoption of solar-powered irrigation. The system pumps water directly from the source to the nursery and fields, reducing labour and time.

“With solar irrigation, water is always available. What used to take hours now takes about 15 minutes,” Ogwal says.

The impact has been immediate and significant. His nursery capacity has doubled from 15,000 to 30,000 seedlings, allowing him to meet rising demand from farmers eager to venture into cocoa cultivation.

The solar system was acquired from Tulima Solar, a provider of productivity-enhancing agricultural equipment across East Africa. Through a partnership with Equity Bank Uganda under a Results-Based Financing programme, the technology has become more accessible to rural farmers, enabling them to adopt renewable energy solutions that transform productivity.

A founding member of the Uganda National Farmers’ Association, Ogwal has long advocated for improved farming practices. His shift toward cocoa was driven by market realities.

“I always look at market value before investing,” he says. “When I saw the demand for cocoa and its rising prices, I decided to focus on seedlings.”

Wet cocoa beans currently fetch about Shs 14,000 per kilogram, making the crop an attractive alternative for farmers seeking to escape low-income farming cycles.

Contrary to earlier assumptions, experts now note that cocoa can grow in Lira’s moderate to high temperatures if supported by adequate moisture and shade. Solar irrigation harnesses the region’s abundant sunshine to power water pumps, turning what was once seen as a climatic disadvantage into an asset.

Today, the primary barrier is no longer environmental suitability but knowledge. To address this, Ogwal operates a field farm school at Acanga Farm Estates, where he trains farmers in sustainable cocoa production techniques. He has already supplied seedlings to more than 200 farmers across the region.

“People come here to learn how to grow cocoa profitably,” he says. “I show them the right methods so they can succeed.”

His farm has become a learning hub and demonstration site for agricultural diversification in northern Uganda.

Looking ahead, Ogwal plans to expand both his plantation and nursery. With the success of his current one-acre cocoa plot, he intends to dedicate an additional acre to cocoa production and scale nursery output to 300,000 seedlings.

“Our vision is a Uganda where every household and business can access clean energy without taking on unmanageable debt,” says Virginia Semakula, the Manager-Energy, Environment and Climate Change Pillar Head at Equity Bank Uganda. “We want renewable energy financing to become as common and accessible as school fees loans or boda boda financing. Results-Based Financing and Pay-As-You-Go models will play an important role in scaling access. Ultimately, clean energy is not only about climate change. It is about improving livelihoods, reducing household expenses, supporting businesses, improving education outcomes, and creating healthier communities”.

His vision is ambitious but clear: to make cocoa a viable, high-value crop for the entire Lango sub-region and help farmers turn a once-dismissed idea into a profitable reality.

As solar technology, training, and market demand converge, cocoa farming in Lira is no longer a distant dream. It is a growing movement rooted in innovation, resilience, and the determination of farmers willing to challenge long-standing assumptions.