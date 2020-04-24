Soroti Blood bank turns to social media as blood shortage looms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Management of Soroti Blood Bank has resorted to social media and other platforms to appeal for potential blood donors in the region.

The move follows a looming crisis of blood shortage at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital and other health facilities in the district.

Last week, medics at the Hospital raised the concern of blood shortage. They noted that sickle cell patients needed blood but there wasn’t enough in the store.

Martha Ajilong, the Coordinator of blood donation in Teso notes that members have mobilised friends from their respective social media groups to donate blood.

Ajilong notes the call has so far registered success as more than 60 people have donated blood.

She notes that other social media users have mobilized their colleagues, families and friends to donate blood.

Besides social media mobilization, Soroti Blood Bank has also offered transport to pick blood donors to and from the hospital.

The group has also sought permission from the Regional COVID-19 Taskforce to mobilize for blood in other districts of Teso sub region.

On average, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital consumes more than 30 units of blood per day while other health facilities across the region consume at least eight units per day.

