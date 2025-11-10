SOPHIA: NGO offers sh40million for lead to finding Dutch girl missing in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A European NGO has offered €10,000 (UGSh 40 million) for a decisive tip leading to tracing Dutch national Sophia Koetsier, who disappeared in Uganda in 2015.

On October 28, 2015, 21-year-old Dutch national Sophia disappeared in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda. Despite several searches by both Ugandan and Dutch authorities, no trace of her has ever been found.

The Dutch non-profit Peter R. de Vries Foundation is offering a €10,000 reward for information that brings clarity about Sophia’s fate. The reward will be paid upon confirmation through a DNA match.

To mark a 10th year without their child, Marije Slijkerman wrote a comment that was published in Ugandan newspapers The Daily Monitor and The New Vision. (see below)

“If the decisive tip comes through, we, Sophia’s family, will increase that amount. It goes without saying that the reward is only paid after Sophia is found, not before,” said her mother, Marije Slijkerman, in Amsterdam, soon after the reward was announced.

Ten Years without Sophia

This Tuesday, October 28, will be just a regular weekday for most of you. Take the children to school, go to work, the usual. For us, a Dutch family, this day, again, is a harsh reminder that ten years ago an unimaginable nightmare started. This day marks ten years without our beloved Sophia, last seen in Paraa in Murchison Falls National Park. Her whereabouts remain a mystery to this day.

Sophia, a bright medical student, had come to Uganda to work as an intern in Lubaga Hospital in Kampala for eight weeks. From her weekly reports it was clear she was enjoying her stay, her work and her colleagues. After the internship she went on a two-week trip around the country with two fellow students and a local guide. On day six, October 28, 2015, she disappeared. The circumstances are unclear. Authorities quickly, conveniently and without evidence, assumed: ‘fatal accident’.

It is our belief that a serious and thorough investigation has never taken place and many questions remain. The initial investigation was genuinely flawed, as several authorities have acknowledged since. ‘It’s clear to me this case has not been taken seriously and it has been kept at a local level far too long’, according to General Jeje Odongo, several years later, when Minister of Internal Affairs.

It took more than four years before a new investigation was launched. Unfortunately, this was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic that took over the world shortly after.

Another investigation was started in the spring of 2022. Despite having shared a trove of useful information that I had gathered myself, the CID declined to involve me. Instead I was promised that after three months we would receive a report. In practice we were kept in the dark for eighteen months before receiving a report. It was quite underwhelming.

The morning after Sophia’s disappearance one item that belonged to her was found. Very near that same location, but more than 24 hours later, a whole trail of items was found on Friday, October 30. This was the day I arrived at the so-called scene of crime. I vividly recall being mystified by seeing these puzzling items, spread out along the bank of the Nile River over a distance of some 40 meters. A strong feeling of something being amiss immediately took hold of me. That feeling has never left. Like the feeling that there are people who know more.

For that reason, I have pleaded for a long time for one, or two, really sharp and motivated investigators who could quietly gather information without attracting unwanted attention.

Late last year it seemed like my plea had finally been heard, and I hoped we might see some answers, at last, to our many questions. Unfortunately, that hope fell apart within months.

Regrettably, this was not the first time this happened. Time and time again, I have met people who seemed genuinely concerned, were in a position to help and showed a willingness to do so. But often the communication halted soon after it started, without explanation. Frustrating, painful and incomprehensible.

Despite it all, I will continue to walk every road that unfolds itself in front of me, to see if it will lead closer to Sophia. Thus far I have walked many dead end roads, full of obstacles.

The story of Sophia’s vanishing is too strange and has too many loose ends.

We cannot and will not give up on our bright, beautiful and gifted girl, who is deeply missed by many people. Time does not heal all wounds. On the contrary, this wound only seems to become bigger and more painful. It dominates the mind during the day and keeps us awake at night. No child is as present as a missing child. The insecurity about Sophia’s fate is devastating, as every parent of a missing child will know.

We are grateful to those who do keep communicating and help us where they can, and for the continuous international media attention. Sophia must not be forgotten.

A Dutch NGO, active in solving cold cases, is offering a €10,000 reward to the person who can give the definitive tip that will lead to Sophia’s whereabouts.

Marije Slijkerman