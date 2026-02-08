Song Review: Umufumbirakazi by Sir Kisoro

COMMENT | WILSON MANISHIMWE | Umufumbirakazi by Hayes Willit Mugisha, commonly known as Sir Kisoro, is one of those songs that don’t rush but instead settle in quietly and let the message unfold, staying with a listener long after it ends.

In the song, Sir Kisoro leans into what he does best, that is, storytelling through music rooted in culture, responsibility, and everyday life. The song draws its strength from the meaning behind its title. ‘Umufumbirakazi’ refers to a mufumbira woman, characterised by sacrifice and resilience. The song feels like recognition and acknowledgement of women whose roles are, at times, taken for granted.

Sir Kisoro says what inspired him to record the Umufumbirakazi song is the feeling of not being noticed and appreciated as Bafumbira, to the point that some of our own tend to say they are Rwandan once you meet them outside Kisoro. He noted that the song is also meant to appreciate the beautiful women and girls from Kisoro, and the beautiful scenery.

Lyrically, the song is straightforward but thoughtful. There’s no unnecessary complexity in the wording, yet every line carries intention. The lyrics sound like advice shared within a family or community, the kind passed down through experience rather than books. The

Umufumbirakazi song speaks to appreciation, quietly reminding listeners of the beauty of a mufumbira woman.

Sir Kisoro’s vocal delivery fits the song perfectly. His voice is calm and steady. He does not try to overpower the message with focal flair, but instead, his restraint adds credibility, making the song feel personal. You get the sense that he understands the story he is telling, not only as an artiste but rather someone who has experienced what he is singing about.

Musically, the production is simple but grounded. The rhythms and instruments at the start dominate, creating a reflective mood that supports storytelling. Nothing feels rushed or overcrowded. The arrangement allows the lyrics to remain at the center, which is where the song’s true power lies.

Beyond music itself, the song works as a social reflection. It recognises the beauty of Bafumbira women, their resilience, societal roles, and other efforts that often go unnoticed. Without preaching, the song also encourages the appreciation of Kisoro’s beautiful scenery, the hills and the green environment, and the rivers.

In the end, the Umufumbirakazi song is more than a love song; it’s a tribute to the cultural identity of the Bafumbira people from Kisoro District in Southwestern Uganda.