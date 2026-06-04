SONA 2026: Museveni demands results

President Museveni warns against ‘parasitism’ as he outlines Uganda’s economic progress

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has used his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to defend Uganda’s economic transformation agenda, He celebrated success stories emerging from government poverty alleviation programmes, and sharply criticized public servants whom he accused of prioritizing allowances over service delivery.

The address, delivered at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds during the opening of the First Session of Parliament, comes ahead of the reading of the national budget and fulfils a constitutional requirement under Article 101(1) of the Constitution, which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament, deliver to Parliament an address on the state of the nation.”

The annual address is traditionally delivered at least a week before the presentation of the national budget.

Speaking before members of parliament (MPs), diplomats, business leaders, religious leaders, senior government officials and invited guests, Museveni painted a picture of a country making steady progress in agriculture, industrialization, infrastructure development, services, tourism, ICT and wealth creation, while warning that corruption, poor leadership and complacency continue to slow down national transformation.

“This is a time to talk straight to everybody,” Museveni said during the address.

Throughout his speech, the President showcased video testimonies of Ugandans whose lives have been transformed through commercial agriculture and government-supported wealth creation initiatives.

Among them was an elderly woman whose family had moved from living in a dilapidated grass-thatched structure to a modern permanent home after embracing income-generating activities. Other success stories featured cattle farmers, commercial crop growers, industrial entrepreneurs and small-scale business owners from different parts of the country.

Museveni argued that Uganda possesses all the ingredients necessary for rapid socio-economic transformation but continues to face challenges arising from what he described as weak implementation and poor attitudes among some leaders and citizens.

“The people lack confidence, poor leadership, inferiority complex to participate in activities to transform and that is exactly why people are still poor,” he said.

The President devoted considerable attention to the Parish Development Model (PDM), describing it as one of the government’s most important interventions in the fight against household poverty.

“Once the people get capital, they will get out of poverty,” Museveni said while highlighting success stories of beneficiaries who have invested in productive enterprises.

He cited his long-standing efforts to promote wealth creation through commercial agriculture, recalling earlier campaigns in areas such as Kisozi where he owns a farm.

“So when I went to Kisozi, I worked with the people to transform their lives,” he said. “I want to go to heaven and not be blocked by the angels, when I die.”

The President said Uganda’s economic transformation strategy remains anchored on moving households from subsistence production into the money economy through commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and information technology.

He emphasized modernization of agriculture, particularly livestock production, where he said many farmers still underutilize available land because of traditional free-range grazing methods.

According to the President, adopting modern pasture management and zero- grazing systems could significantly increase productivity and incomes. He also called for changes in inheritance practices, arguing that excessive fragmentation of family land undermines wealth creation and agricultural productivity.

The President further noted that expanding commercial agriculture, alongside growth in manufacturing, services and ICT, would create millions of jobs and economic opportunities.

While outlining achievements, Museveni expressed frustration with sections of the public service, accusing some officials of neglecting their responsibilities while demanding more facilitation.

“When I look at you, the way you do things, I feel nausea, like vomiting… even those that get allowances do not go to the field. I hear they stay in Kampala,” Museveni said.

“I’m really sick with that parasitism,” he added.

The President particularly questioned demands by some local government officials for motorcycles as a condition for carrying out their duties.

“Why does a ‘muruka’ chief ask for a motorcycle? Let him ride a bicycle to do government work, he will even be more fit. Even the sub-county chief… you do not work because you do not have a motorcycle,” Museveni said.

He signaled a tougher stance against underperforming public officials.

“This time I don’t need non-performers,” the President warned.

Corruption also featured prominently in the address, with Museveni citing infrastructure projects where public funds have allegedly been mismanaged.

“There was an issue of that Fort Portal road — which was corruption,” he said.

The President expressed concern that some leaders become aware of irregularities but fail to act.

“Some ministers see these things and keep quiet. I hope that the new ministers don’t keep quiet but work,” he said.

Beyond economic issues, Museveni outlined government’s legislative agenda for the coming financial year, which includes reforms in education, agriculture, health, tourism, transport, ICT, local government and taxation. Proposed legislation includes amendments to laws governing universities, pre-primary and secondary education, tourism, health professions, railways, real estate, workers’ compensation and tax administration.

Mixed reactions

The address was received with mixed reactions among Ugandans.

A senior journalist interviewed before the speech said he would follow the address mainly because of his professional responsibilities.

“Addresses like the State of the Nation Address no longer add value to me. It is hard to survive in Uganda today. The cost of living is high and there seems to be few opportunities for a few selected, connected people,” said the journalist, who has worked for two national daily newspapers for more than 15 years.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Ismael, a boda boda rider operating in Kampala in an interview with The Independent.

“Me I want money. I don’t know what the president is going to say which is new,” he told this reporter before the address.

“Abantu bakoowu (people are tired). If you are not clever you can die in Uganda today because government is not offering the services in hospitals and schools,” he said.

However, several analysts say the President’s criticism of corruption, laziness and weak leadership reflects concerns that have long undermined service delivery and slowed implementation of otherwise well-funded government programmes.

Museveni maintained that Uganda’s future remains bright if public officials, local leaders and citizens embrace productivity, accountability and wealth creation.

SONA 2026 by the Numbers

Economy Growth

Uganda’s GDP has grown from US$3.9 billion in 1986 to US$69.3 billion using the foreign exchange method and US$197.1 billion using the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) method.

GDP per capita has risen to US$1,278, above the US$1,136 threshold for lower-middle-income status.

Uganda has officially graduated from a Least Developed Country to a Lower Middle-Income Country.

The economy is projected to grow by 6.4% in FY2025/26.

GDP growth is projected at 10% in FY2026/27, pushing the economy to approximately US$80 billion.

Uganda’s economy has expanded 17 times over the last 40 years.

Poverty & Welfare

Households participating in the money economy increased from 9% in 1962 to 67% today.

Household poverty declined from 56.4% in 1992 to 16.1% today.

Life expectancy increased from 43 years to 68 years.

Infant mortality reduced from 122 deaths per 1,000 live births to 36 per 1,000 live births.

Exports & Trade

Uganda has added 31 new products to its export basket over the last 15 years.

Export earnings reached US$18 billion in the 12 months ending March 2026.

New export products include pharmaceuticals, refined gold, steel products, ICT products, ceramics, plastics and dairy products.

Agriculture Boom

Milk production increased from 200 million litres in 1986 to 5.4 billion litres annually.

Dairy production saves Uganda approximately US$1.56 billion in imports annually and earns US$285.4 million in export revenues.

Coffee production increased from 2 million bags to 9.3 million 60kg bags.

Cocoa production reached 76,173 metric tonnes.

Fish production reached 727,000 metric tonnes.

Maize production increased from 200,000 metric tonnes to 5 million metric tonnes.

Banana production increased from 6.66 million metric tonnes to 11 million metric tonnes.

Cassava production increased from 3.5 million metric tonnes to 4.5 million metric tonnes.

Sugar production increased from 152,000 metric tonnes to 700,000 metric tonnes.

Cement production increased from 4,900 metric tonnes to 7 million metric tonnes.

Dairy Sector

Nyabushozi County now produces 1.15 million litres of milk daily.

Nyabushozi has 115 milk coolers.

Uganda now has 160 milk and dairy processing factories.

Energy Expansion

Electricity generation capacity increased from 60MW in 1986 to 2,098MW today.

Government’s long-term target is 50,000MW from hydro, solar, gas, wind, nuclear and geothermal sources.

PDM & Financing

Parish Development Model funding has reached 3.7 million households.

Each parish currently has Shs557 million under PDM.

Government plans to inject Shs100 million annually per rural parish, plus Shs15 million for parish leaders.

Urban wards will receive Shs300 million annually, plus Shs15 million for ward leaders.

Government has disbursed Shs760 billion under Emyooga.

Uganda Development Bank has received Shs1.6 trillion to support large farmers and manufacturers.

UDB lending rate stands at 12% per annum.

PDM loans attract 6% interest, payable after two years. Land Productivity

One square mile under traditional grazing supports about 300 Ankole cattle.

The same land under pasture management and zero-grazing can support 6,000 cattle.

Traditional grazing requires 3 acres per cow.

One acre under zero-grazing can support 8 Friesian cattle or 12 Ankole cattle.

Infrastructure

Government allocates Shs3 billion per district for maintenance of murram roads.

Uganda is revamping the metre-gauge railway and developing the Standard Gauge Railway while working on crude oil and petroleum product pipelines with Kenya and Tanzania.